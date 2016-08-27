Eid advance train tickets from Monday

Bangladesh Railway authorities will begin sale of advance train tickets from Monday to ensure a smooth journey for the home-bound holidaymakers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Bangladesh Railway joint director general (operation) S M Murad Hossain told that authority concerned took all-out preparations to ensure a smooth distribution of train tickets amid adequate security measures, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

‘The officials of Dhaka and Chittagong Railway stations will supervise the selling of advance train tickets amid adequate security surveillance,’ he added.

He said sale of tickets will begin at 8:00am every day and each passenger will be allowed to purchase four tickets but no ticket once sold could be returned.

Bangladesh Railway will distribute train tickets of September 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 respectively on August 29, 30, 31, and September 1 and 2, he mentioned.

He said the return tickets of the railways will be available at Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur,Dinajpur and Lalmonirhat rail stations after the Eid-ul-Azha.

‘Return tickets will be distributed on September 5, 7, 8 and 9 for September 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 respectively,’ he added.

Seven pairs of special trains will be added to the existing ones in order to facilitate the holidaymakers ahead of the Eid, Hossain said.

Earlier on August 21 at a press conference, Railways minister Mohammad Mujibul Hauqe said seven pairs of special trains – including two pairs for Sholakia Eid congregation will be added to facilitate the holidaymakers on the Eid occasion, he mentioned.

He said a total of 1,146 passengers’ bogies including 140 repaired ones will be added to the fleet while 220 railway locomotives (engine) will be there on the occasion of Eid.

Meanwhile, the railways minister said no train service to and from Dhaka-Kolkata would ply on September 11 and 12 on the occasion of Eid.