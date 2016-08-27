Four Ansarullah operatives arrested at Faridpur

Police on Saturday said they arrested four suspected operatives of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team at places in Faridpur.

The arrestees were identified as Farid Mridha, 32, his two associates Shahidul Islam, 35, and Mohsin Molla, 35, residents of Sadarpur, and Nahid Molla alias Nadim, 20, of Bhanga in Faridpur.

All of them were arrested in drives at Sadarpur and Bhanga in last 48 hours, police superintendent Jamil Hasan told journalists at a press briefing at his office this noon.

Farid Mridha was the leader of the militant outfit in Faridpur region, he said.

Following their confession, police raided a book shop at Amirabad Bazar in Char Bhadrasan and recovered a 9mm pistol, five bullets and jihadi books.

Besides, 10 crude bombs and more jihadi books were seized from Nahid’s house according to his confession, the police super said.

Nahid, an active operator of ABT, is an accused of a case filed under Explosives Substances Act with Kotwali police station in Mymensingh, he added.