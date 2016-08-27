Two children drown in Tangail

Two minor girls drowned in the River Lauhajang at Baimhati Adalotpara under Mirzapur in Tangail on Saturday noon.

The victims were identified as Yasmin, 6, daughter of Abdul Jalil of Aaut Para at Savar in Dhaka, and her cousin Jannat Ara, 8, daughter of Ismail Hossain, a resident of village Baimhati Adalotpara.

Locals said three girls including one Pushpa, 11, were playing nearby their house beside the river around 11:30am.

They went to the river to wash their cow dung-stained legs and fell into it, and disappeared.

Pushpa, somehow, managed to rescue herself, rushed to home and informed all.

Relatives came to the spot and found the two girls floating in the river.

They were taken to Kumudini Medical College Hospital where on duty physician declared them dead.