You are here: Home » National

Two children drown in Tangail

August 27, 2016 1:55 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online

Tangail mapTwo minor girls drowned in the River Lauhajang at Baimhati Adalotpara under Mirzapur in Tangail on Saturday noon.
The victims were identified as Yasmin, 6, daughter of Abdul Jalil of Aaut Para at Savar in Dhaka, and her cousin Jannat Ara, 8, daughter of Ismail Hossain, a resident of village Baimhati Adalotpara.
Locals said three girls including one Pushpa, 11, were playing nearby their house beside the river around 11:30am.
They went to the river to wash their cow dung-stained legs and fell into it, and disappeared.
Pushpa, somehow, managed to rescue herself, rushed to home and informed all.
Relatives came to the spot and found the two girls floating in the river.
They were taken to Kumudini Medical College Hospital where on duty physician declared them dead.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement