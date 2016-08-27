BNP leader killed in Khulna

A local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party was beaten to death at Dumuria in Khulna early Saturday.

The victim was Md Abul Kalam Fakir, 40, a resident of Bhandarcourt in Dumuria. He was the vice-president of Bhandarcourt union unit BNP.

A gang of miscreants swooped on Abul Kalam between 10:30pm and 11:00pm on Friday while he was going to a shrimp enclosure adjacent to his house, said Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Dumuria police station.

They beat him indiscriminately and injured him critically.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed to the spot and managed to catch three people including Habibur Rahman alias Kala Habib, the police officer-in-charge said.

Abul Kalam was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital where he died around 2:30am while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the trio was handed over to police and during primary investigation, Habib confessed that he was involvement in the incident of beating, he added.