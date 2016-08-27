Bangladesh-origin Olympic gold medalist Margarita’s father dies

Abdullah Al Mamun, father of Rio 2016 rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around gold medalist Margarita Mamun, died at his home in Russia on Friday afternoon.

He was 52.

He is survived by his wife Anna, daughter Margarita and son Filipp Al Mamun, reports United News of Bangladesh.

In a Facebook status, state minister for foreign affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam said Mamun passed away on Friday afternoon after a long battle with cancer.

Shahriar expressed his deep shock at the death of Mamun and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Mamun will be buried in Russia after a namaz-e-janaza there, said the junior minister.

Abdullah Al Mamun, an engineer by profession, was born at Khudra Kashipur in Durgapur of Rajshahi.

He completed his SSC from Durgapur High School and HSC from Rajshahi College.

Later, he went to Russia in 1983 on a scholarship and married Russian citizen Anna.

His elder daughter Margarita won gold medal for Russia in rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 20.