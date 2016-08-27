JnU teachers call emergency meeting Sunday

The Jagannath University teachers’ association convened an emergency general meeting on Sunday over the ongoing students’ movement for residential halls.

‘We have called an emergency general meeting over the students’ hall movement on the campus at 10:30am on Sunday,’ the university teachers’ association president Kazi Saifuddin told New Age on Saturday.

He said that they would talk about the present situation of the university.

‘The teachers will decide at the meeting they will participate in the students’ movement directly, or not,’ said Saifuddin.

‘The teachers also feel residential crisis badly,’ he added.

He also urged the students to go ahead with their movement peacefully.

Earlier on Friday, speakers at a solidarity rally at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital severely criticised the university teachers as they were not present at the rally.

From the solidarity rally at the Central Shaheed Minar, the agitating students announced a fresh strike on their campus for Sunday and Monday in support of their demands.

The university teachers on August 25 extended their solidarity towards the hall movement of the students through a press release.

The students have been staging demonstrations since August 1, boycotting classes and examinations and blocking roads to press home their demands for constructing residential halls on the land of recently moved-out Dhaka Central Jail in Old Dhaka.