Terror attack mastermind Tamim, two others killed in spl drive

Bangladesh-origin Canadian citizen Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury and two other suspected Islamist extremists were killed in an anti-militant drive carried out by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit in Narayanganj on Saturday.

Tamim was one of the masterminds of the attacks at Holey Artisan Bakery in the city’s Gulshan, and Sholakia police checkpoint near Eid congregation in Kishoreganj.

The CTTC started the hour-long ‘Operation Hit Strong 27’ around 9:30am at a den of banned militant outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh in a two-storey building at Paikpara adjacent to Bara Kabarsthan area.

Monirul Islam, chief of CTTC, said among the victims one resembles Tamim.

At a press briefing, inspector general of police AKM Shahidul Hoque said there was no arrest in the operation.

Only three bodies were recovered. One of them resembles Tamim and identities of others could not be known immediately, the police chief said.

A pistol, an AK-22 assault rifle, and several live grenades were also seized, he added.

Before the operation, the counter terrorism unit of DMP, acting on secret information, took position before the militant hideout since early morning.

Narayanganj district police, Rapid Action Battalion-11 and other law enforcers laid siege to the building for the sake of security.

One Nuruddin Dewan is the owner of the building where the militants used to stay on the top floor.

On July 26, nine suspected extremists were killed during a special drive of the joint forces in Dhaka’s Kalyanpur.

Police on August 2 named Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury and sacked army major Syed Md Ziaul Haque, alias Major Zia, as masterminds of the recent two attacks.

The inspector general of police announced Tk 20 lakh in bounty for specific information about each of Tamim and Zia.

Among the masterminds, Tamim was directly involved in the Gulshan attack and he briefed the five attackers of the Gulshan incident at a residence in Bashundhara which was taken rent before the attack, said the police chief, adding that he even took the attackers with him to Gulshan on day before the attack.

The police chief said their investigation found that the duo was members of home-grown Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh though they themselves claim to be associates of West Asia-based militant group Islamic State.

Tamim, 30, son of Shafique Ahmed Chowdhury, of Baragram Sadimapur under Biyanibazar in Sylhet, came to Bangladesh from Dubai by a flight of Ittehad Airlines on October 5, 2013, and Major Zia, son of Syed Md Jillul Haque of Mostafapur under Moulvibazar was sacked from Bangladesh army in 2011, according to police sources.

A group of extremists attacked a Gulshan restaurant, Holey Artisan Bakery, and killed 20 hostages, mostly foreign nationals, during a 12-hour siege at the restaurant in Dhaka’s diplomatic zone on the first day of July. Two police officers were also killed.

On July 7, another group of extremists attempted to attack the country’s largest Eid congregation at Sholakia. Two policemen and a housewife were killed in the incident.

(Updated)