Operation on in JMB’s Narayanganj hideout

August 27, 2016 9:55 am·0 commentsViews: 2
New Age Online

Narayanganj PaikparaThe Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police started busting a den of banned militant outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh after its discovery in Narayanganj sadar early Saturday.
Officer-in-charge of Narayanganj sadar police station said acting on a tip-off, the DMP’s special unit unearthed the JMB den in a building at Paikpara beside Boro Koborsthan early in the morning and started an operation in the militant hideout, reports United News of Bangladesh.

