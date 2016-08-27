Operation on in JMB’s Narayanganj hideout

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police started busting a den of banned militant outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh after its discovery in Narayanganj sadar early Saturday.

Officer-in-charge of Narayanganj sadar police station said acting on a tip-off, the DMP’s special unit unearthed the JMB den in a building at Paikpara beside Boro Koborsthan early in the morning and started an operation in the militant hideout, reports United News of Bangladesh.