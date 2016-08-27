Operation on in JMB’s Narayanganj hideout

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police started busting a den of banned militant outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh after its discovery in Narayanganj sadar early Saturday.
Officer-in-charge of Narayanganj sadar police station said acting on a tip-off, the DMP’s special unit unearthed the JMB den in a building at Paikpara beside Boro Koborsthan early in the morning and started an operation in the militant hideout, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Operation on in JMB’s Narayanganj hideoutNew Age Online
