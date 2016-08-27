You are here: Home » National

Two burnt in city after air conditioner blast

August 27, 2016 9:25 am·0 commentsViews: 1
New Age Online

A woman and her grandson received burns after an explosion from an air conditioner took place inside their room at Wari in the city on Saturday morning.
The victims — Parul Akter, 65, and Fahim Akter, 14 — were admitted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said sub-inspector Bachchu Miah, in charge of the hospital police outpost.
Fahim received 80 per cent burns in his body while Parul Akter 35 per cent, hospital sources said.
Faruk Hossain, son of Parul Akter, said the explosion took place at a room of their flat housed in the second floor of a three-storey building at Tipu Sultan Road around 6:00am.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement