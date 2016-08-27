Two burnt in city after air conditioner blast

A woman and her grandson received burns after an explosion from an air conditioner took place inside their room at Wari in the city on Saturday morning.

The victims — Parul Akter, 65, and Fahim Akter, 14 — were admitted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said sub-inspector Bachchu Miah, in charge of the hospital police outpost.

Fahim received 80 per cent burns in his body while Parul Akter 35 per cent, hospital sources said.

Faruk Hossain, son of Parul Akter, said the explosion took place at a room of their flat housed in the second floor of a three-storey building at Tipu Sultan Road around 6:00am.