Five killed in Comilla road accident

August 27, 2016 8:50 am
New Age Online

Comilla mapAt least five people were killed as a microbus fell into a roadside ditch losing control on Noakhali-Dhaka highway at Laksam in Comilla early Saturday.
The victims were identified as Md Yunus, 61, Samena Begum, 57, Faruk, 32, Nurunnabi, 28, and Latu Mia, 39. They are from Noakhali and Lakshmipur districts.
Laksam highway police outpost in-charge sergeant Md Ibrahim Khalil said the Dhaka-bound microbus from Noakhali met the accident when it reached at Dakhkhin Khilunia around 12:30am leaving its five passengers dead on the spot.
The unidentified driver managed to flee, said the highway police sergeant.
The bodies were sent to Comilla Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations.

