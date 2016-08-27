Insect repellents threaten human health

Hundreds of brands of mosquito coils, both registered and unregistered, have flooded the market, besides other insect repellents, though they are highly injurious to human health.

The active ingredients used in the insect repellents are imported as ‘public health pesticides’.

The sale of at least 609 of registered brands of mosquito coils and several hundred unregistered brands are allowed without testing their harmful effects on human health.

At least 25 brands of the so called public health pesticides are sold and used for cockroach knocking down, one for bug killing, five for sand fly and seven for housefly elimination.

None of them were ever tested to ascertain their harmful effects of human health.

Physicians and entomologists objected the sale and use of insect repellants as ‘public health pesticides’ as they pose serious threat to public health.

They said that people use the repellents to free their homes from mosquitoes, flies, cockroaches, rats or other carriers of germs and viruses only because they don’t know about the harms the repellents do to their health.

They said that they could not understand why the authorities never discouraged the use of mosquito coils.

Following approval from the Pesticides Technical Advisory Committee, permission to market 667 brands of ‘public health pesticides’ was given by the Plant Protection Wing of the Department Agriculture Extension.

Plant Protection Wing director in-charge AZM Sabbir Ibne Jahan told New

Age that they only issued licenses for the import and marketing of public health pesticides.

The Plant Protection Wing, he said, gets the public health pesticides tested by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research to ascertain the efficacy in knocking down insects and rodents.

IEDCR laboratory officials said that they never carried out tests to find out the effects of these insecticides on human health.

They said that the chemicals in the insecticides could cause cancer.

Abul Khayer Mohammad Shamsuzzaman, director for Communicable Disease Control of Directorate General of Health Services, told New Age that no study or lab test was ever held to find out the harmful effects of public health pesticides on human health.

Former Bangladesh Medical Association president Rashid-e-Mahbub advised people not to use mosquito coils as they were highly dangerous for human health.

Rashid, who is also the president of Bangladesh Health Rights Movement, said that the authorities should eradicate mosquitoes at the larva stage by spraying kerosene or applying other biological methods on the breeding grounds.

At its 72nd meeting on July 30, PTAC formed a six-member committee and assigned it to investigate whether or not the active ingredients used in mosquito coils and other public health pesticides were injurious to human heath.

The committee is headed by entomologist and vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agriculture University, Mahbubar Rahman.

He told New Age that the insecticides were definitely injurious to human health.

Both Rashid and Mahbub said smoke emitted by mosquito coils were much more injurious to human health than cigarettes.

Research done by India’s Pune Chest Research Foundation in 2014 shows that smoke emitted by mosquito coils could cause cancer.