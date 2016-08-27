Revenue from DCCs: NBR tightens grip

The National Board of Revenue in order to achieve hefty revenue target set for the current financial year broadened and tightened its tax enforcement tools on both businesses and city dwellers in the capital.

The board sent letters to both Dhaka north and Dhaka south city corporations in the past week asking them to comply with 16-point tax instructions on income tax and value added tax on their services, a revenue official said.

The tax instructions include new tax measures introduced from the beginning of the current financial year, as well as old ones that remained largely unimplemented, the official added.

‘We have given instructions to both the city corporations following a meeting with corporations’ officials that has briefed them regarding tax measures they are supposed to implement on both business and city dwellers in Dhaka,’ a member of the board told New Age on Thursday.

‘The government will be able to earn more than Tk 10,000 crore this year if the corporations apply all 16 types of revenue measures properly,’ he said.

The budget for the current financial year fixed a target of Tk 2,03,152 crore as revenue income from the NBR head, a 35.8 per cent projected growth from the past year. Above 70 per cent of the estimated revenue income is to come from income tax and VAT, as their purview has been widened and enforcement streamlined, board officials said.

According to the instructions, officials of the two city corporations must examine the income tax and VAT registration certificates of businesses while issuing and renewing trade licenses.

The instructions include proper vetting of income tax records during determination of the values of houses

by the corporations and ensuring the deduction of advance income tax before payment of salaries of the officials concerned at both the city corporations.

The instructions also said that tax at source should be regularly deducted from the consultant fees, contractors’ or suppliers’ bills, Tk 500 as advance income tax should be collected on renewal of trade license, a 5 per cent advance income tax must be added with the rents of convention halls and community centres owned by the city corporations and a 7.5 per cent advance income tax must be slapped on auction money.

The instructions asked the city corporations to collect another 5 per cent advance income tax on rent of city corporations’ land, deduction of VAT on 38 types of services and deposit the revenue to the state exchequer.

Another revenue board official who attended the meeting early this month said that officials of the two city corporations had assured them of compliance with the tax instructions.