Lack of law lets low scoring ednl instts go unpunished

Schools and intermediate colleges having zero or less than 50 per cent pass rate in SSC and HSC exams in the last three years did only get warning and no stern action for their poor performance in the absence of a relevant law.

The government is yet to take any actions against the intermediate colleges from which not a single student passed this year one week after the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations results were published on August 18.

Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education director general SM Wahiduzzaman has said that they are trying to find out the reason for the bad performance of the educational institutes.

‘We will take actions like suspending MPO facilities of the teachers of the low

performing schools,’ he has told New Age.

Schools from which no one passed in Secondary School Certificate and its equivalent examinations in 2016 as per the results published in May only got a warning letter from government so far, the directorate top officials have said.

The directorate generally issues warning and show cause letters to the low performing schools and if the schools authorities fail to provide any satisfactory answers, the government suspends Monthly Pay Order facilities of the teachers.

They say that government cannot cancel MPO facilities of the schools, or approval and academic permission of the schools and intermediate colleges, or shut down such institutions for zero pass rate and results below par in the absence of a law.

The education sector is now running on notifications, circulars, office orders etc, which leaves the government without any legal power to shut down or take stern actions against any educational institutes.

‘We cannot take stern actions like shutting down the low performing educational institutes in absence of a law,’ education minister Nurul Islam Nahid has said.

‘If we close down or cancel MPO facilities and approval, they go to court and get back the facilities,’ he explains.

‘We will have a provision in the upcoming education act for taking actions against low performing educational institutes,’ he, however, assured while talking to New Age.

HSC results of the past three years show pass rate between 70 to 78 per cent but in 2016 none from 25 intermediate colleges and madrassahs had passed the exam, in 2015 none from 35 and in 2014 none from 24 educational institutions passed the exam.

Beside, 862 educational institutes witnessed less than 50 per cent pass in 2016 while 1,236 educational institutes in 2015 and 548 educational institutions in 2014 had pass rate less than 50 per cent in the HSC exams.

Although pass rate of SSC hovers between 80 to 90 per cent in between 2012 and 2016, none from 53 schools and madrasshas in 2016, from 47 in 2015 and from 24 in 2014 could pass the SSC and equivalent exams, officials gave said.

On the other hand, 875 educational institutes in 2016, 947 in 2015 and 553 in 2014 had less than 50 per cent pass rate.

Majority of the educational institutes having results below par are from rural areas and the government should take stern actions to set example and caution the teachers of less performing schools.

‘No one passing the exams from an educational institution and the results being below par are a big concern for us,’ the minister said.

‘It is waste of public money; we cannot afford loss for long,’ he added.