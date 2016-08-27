BB reserve theft:CID collects more evidence aganist Rizal, BB, SWIFT officials

Criminal Investigation Department has collected more evidences of the involvement of 13 Bangladesh Bank officials and several top management of Filipino bank Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation in the laundering of $81million theft from the central bank’s reserve with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

‘We have collected electronic evidences of the involvement of the top management…This evidence will force the bank [Rizal] to pay the money to Bangladesh,’ said CID additional deputy inspector general Muhammad Shah Alam.

Apart from the bank officials, the investigators also identified more than two dozen of foreign nationals involved in the theft and laundering.

The department had also requested Philippine authorities to launch criminal investigation against the top management of Rizal. Rizal president Lorenzo Tan, also the chief executive officer of the bank, resigned on May 6.

The investigators, meanwhile, have shortened the suspected officials of the central bank and Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication.

‘We will shortly send the names of SWIFT officials to

the service e provider seeking their profile,’ said Shah Alam, adding, ‘a few were certainly involved in breach of the trust.’

The CID officials said that four each senior officials of forex reserve and treasury management department and payment system department, three officials of information technology department and two officials of accounting and budgeting department of the central bank had committed ‘intentional mistakes.’

‘We are collecting strong evidence against them,’ said Shah Alam, who is leading the investigation.

The central bank officials of the four departments had assisted in making secured SWIFT system fragile allowing the induction of real-time gross settlement systems with SWIFT after a meeting of the central bank and SWIFT in mid of August 2015.

‘We have collected documents and also the statement of central bank officials who opposed the induction of RTGS at the meeting considering the threat,’ said another investigator.

On Friday, the investigators held teleconference with the Sri Lankan investigators requesting them to launch criminal investigation against non-profit organisation Shalika Foundation director Shalika Perera and five other directors.

The investigators also sought assistance from Japan in getting information about 53-year-old Japanese national Sasaki Tadashi for his link with Shalika.

The investigators told New Age that evidence suggested that Sasaki was not present in Sri Lanka during the theft rather was in Australia but had continued communication with Singapore.

Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation were assisting the CID in gathering further evidences.

In a period of nine hours between February 4 and February 5, $101 million was stolen online from the Bangladesh Bank reserve with the New York bank through Rizal in the Philippines and Pan Asia Banking Corporation in Sri Lanka.

Central bank officials said that $20 million of the theft money sent to Sri Lanka was later recovered while the rest $81 million went to Philippines.

On March 15, central bank account and budgeting department joint director Jubayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel police station under the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012 for laundering the money, the Information Communication and Technology for hacking, and the Penal Code for the theft of the $101 million.