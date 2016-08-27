You are here: Home » Front Page

Nazrul’s death anniv today

August 27, 2016 12:39 am·0 commentsViews: 3
Monwarul Islam
Kazi Nazrul Islam

Kazi Nazrul Islam

The nation will observe the 40th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam today.
Socio-cultural organisations, television channels and radio stations have planned elaborate programmes to observe the day.
The day’s programme will begin with placing wreaths at the poet’s tomb beside Dhaka University Central Mosque in the morning.
Nazrul Institute has organised a two-day programme that began on Friday at the Institute where CDs featuring 500 Nazrul songs in its original tunes were launched, besides discussion and a cultural show.
Today, the institute will observe the day through conferring Nazrul Award 2015, discussion and cultural show at the main auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum.
Nazrul Academy has taken up a three-day programme that began on Friday at the academy complex at Mogbazar in the capital.
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will hold a special programme featuring cultural show and discussion at National Theatre Hall of the academy on the occasion.
Bangla Academy will hold a programme tomorrow at Shamsur Rahman Hall of the academy to observe the day.
On the occasion, president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in separate statements conveyed their honour to the poet and prayed for his departed soul.
Kazi Nazrul Islam (1899–1976), known as the rebel poet, contributed to almost all genres of literature in his career.
In his short artistic career of just over 20 years, before be lost his speech, Nazrul penned 3,174 songs, 600 poems, three novels and 43 essays, according to Nazrul Institute.
Born into a poor family on May 24, 1899 or 11th Jaishthya, 1306 in village Churulia under Asansol of Burdwan in India’s West Bengal, Nazrul had to leave his study at an early age for earning his living.
At nine, he had to join a Churulia-based professional leto troupe to earn his livelihood. While working for the troupe, he was introduced to works of Bangla and Sanskrit literature. A year later, he resumed education and got enrolled into Matharun English School but dropped out from Class VI for poverty.
This time, he worked with a Kabi Gaan troupe and subsequently took up a job at a bakery shop. At this stage of his life, Nazrul started writing poems and his talent soon grabbed the attention of a police officer named Kazi Rafizullah, who gave him shelter in his house at Trishal in Mymensingh in 1914, and enrolled him in Class VII at the Darirampur School.
In 1917, Nazrul joined the British Army as a soldier. While serving the army, for two years and a half, the young poet was introduced to Persian literature and learned to play different instruments and music following notation.
During his tenure as a soldier, Nazrul’s literary practice took a formal shape: his first poem Mukti, first story Bounduler Atmakahini, and a number of other writings such as Byathar Dan and Meher Nigar were published in this period.
From 1920, Nazrul got himself totally into literature writing in abundance. Many of his famous poems appeared during this time. In 1922, Nazrul started a fortnightly named Dhumketu.
For his political poem Anondomoyeer Agomone, Nazrul was sentenced to a one-year jail term. While in prison, the poet wrote his masterpieces Aji Srishti Sukher Ullase, Abhishap, Jater Namey Bajjati, Bhangar Gaan and Shikal Para Chhal.
In his creative life, Nazrul also worked as a music composer for popular music brand HMV (His Master’s Voice). He acted in a film, Bhokto Dhrubo, for which he also penned, composed and directed the music. Nazrul also worked for another film, Patalpuri (1935), as a music director. He joined the All India Radio Kolkata sometime between 1938 and 1939.
In 1972, an ailing Nazrul was brought with state honours to Bangladesh. He was awarded Ekushey Padak in 1976.
Nazrul died in Dhaka on August 29, 1976 (the 12th Bhadra of Bangla calendar).

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. One more body recovered One more body was recovered on Tuesday evening taking to 71 the death toll of sunken ferry, MV Mostafa, capsized...
  2. Pakistan’s unconditional apology demanded Forum for Secular Bangladesh and Trial of War Criminals of 1971 on Tuesday demanded unconditional apology of Pakistan for hurting...
  3. Four suspected robbers lynched Four suspected robbers were beaten to death by a mob at Chowdhurydangi village in Sadar upazila early Saturday. The identities...
  4. DEMAND FOR SEPARATE PAY SCALE : Univ teachers frustrated with delay A section of public university teachers, taking part in the movement for a separate pay scale for teachers and a...
  5. SQC’s death sentences for war crimes upheld The Appellate Division on Wednesday unanimously upheld the death sentences of Salauddin Quader Chowdhury for abetting and participating with Pakistani...
  6. Tigers scale new heights Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman ran through the Indian batting line up once again to grab 6-43 and set up Bangladesh’s...
  7. Tax-free income ceiling proposed at Tk 2.50 lakh The government on Thursday proposed to increase the tax-free income limit for individual taxpayers to Tk 2.50 lakh from the...
  8. Highest growth in budget allocation for power, energy Finance minister AMA Muhith on Thursday proposed to double the budget allocation for power and energy ministry for the 2015-16...
  9. Enclaves became a safe haven for criminals A section of people involved in various crimes like smuggling, robbery and killing take the advantage of ‘lawlessness’ in Indian...
  10. CHT accord not implemented in 18 years Major features of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord, including establishment of political and constitutional rights and land rights, withdrawal of...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement