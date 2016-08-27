Targeted attacks on foreigners, minorities: Home minister hints at BNP

The home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, on Friday in an anti-militancy rally in the capital said some 150 ‘brainwashed’ youths in hiding were behind the recent crisis of militancy and accused ‘anti-liberation

forces’ for being behind the attack on the Gulshan café on July 1.

‘They had made many attempts. Not only did they take part in militancy or propaganda, they also tried to foil the ongoing trial and execution of war criminals…such quarters are united in causing hindrance to the progress carried out by the prime minister,’ said the minister at the rally in Mirpur.

After the Gulshan café attack, he said, they had tried to identify the root of the attackers and found that the people who opposed the creation of Bangladesh were behind the attack.

Indicating to the Bangladesh Nationalist party chairperson Khaleda Zia, the senior minister also said as people had continued their livelihood amid arson-attacks ordered by one leader, they then started the targeted attacks with the killing of Cesare Tavella in Gulshan.

He said the country has experienced many such attacks, including the killing of Japanese national Hoshi Kunio in Rangpur, and attacks on temples and mosques.

‘We have identified many people… our security and intelligence agencies are continuing their effort to capture them.’

The cabinet member said he travelled across the country but nowhere had he found the existence of IS. He reiterated that there was no organisational structure of IS in Bangladesh and said ‘I wish I would meet their leadership.’

‘They have taken the new name as IS [Islamic State]. Well, it is a Muslim-majority country. Our prime minister has said that she will not do anything which goes against the Al-Quran and Sunnah,’ he said.

Around 100-150 youths in hiding are brainwashed and behind the recent attacks, the minister said, adding ‘many of the youths have already returned from hiding.’

Addressing as the chief discussant, the inspector general of police, AKM Shahidul Hoque, told the large gathering that different courts had awarded death penalty to 57 militants.

‘Many of the cases are pending in appeal. Once the appeal is disposed, the death penalty will be executed,’ the police chief said.

The police chief said that youths are getting brainwashed through wrong interpretation of Islam. But, he admitted that if anyone has already been brainwashed, it is difficult to bring him or her back from his path of so-called Jihad.

Shahidul Hoque also said Yahood (Jews) and Nasara (Christian) were behind the rise of IS.

About the upcoming visit of United States’ secretary of state John Kerry to Dhaka on August 29, he said America is happy with the actions Bangladesh has taken against militancy.

‘He is coming with a proposal of assistance [to Bangladesh],’ he added.

He castigated those who – both on social media and through their reporting– had raised questions about the police operation in Kallayanpur just one month ago that left nine suspected militants dead.

‘Are we supposed to kiss them when they were attacking us with cocktails?’ said the police chief, adding ‘they wanted to see the government in trouble…but we wish good sense will prevail.’

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, Asaduzzamn Miah, said ‘local and international known-collaborators’ were conspiring in the name of IS.

‘And we will uproot the germ of terrorism,’ he vowed.

Those who took part in the Gulshan café attack during the prayer of Tarabi on July 1 and the others who took part in the attack in Sholakia in Kishorganj on July 7 could not be Muslims, he said.

‘They are the agents of Yahood and Nasara,’ he added.

Awami League lawmaker Aslamul Haque and lawmaker AKM Rahmatullah, president of Dhaka North City unit Awami League, among others, spoke at the rally chaired by the DMP’s Mirpur division deputy commissioner Masudur Rahman.