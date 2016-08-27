You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

11 Turkish cops killed in PKK suicide bombing

Agence France-Presse . Istanbul
Smoke rises from damaged police headquarters after a suicide truck bombing kills 11 Turkish police officers and injured 78 people on Friday in Cizre, southeastern Turkey. — AFP photo

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party on Friday claimed a suicide truck bombing on a police building in Turkey’s southeast that killed 11 officers and wounded dozens more.
The blast came two days after the Turkish army launched an offensive in Syria that the government
says is not only aimed against Islamic State jihadists but also a Syrian Kurdish militia detested by Ankara.
The blast tore the facade off the headquarters of the Turkish riot police in the town of Cizre, a bastion of PKK support just north of the Syrian border.
The local governor’s office said 11 officers were killed and 78 people injured, three of them civilians. Four people were said to be in critical condition.
The state-run Anadolu news agency said the explosion took place 50 metres from the building, at a control post.
The PKK said it carried out the assault in retaliation for the ‘continued isolation’ of the group’s jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan and the ‘lack of information’ about his welfare.
Cizre, a majority Kurdish town, has been badly hit by renewed violence between the PKK and government forces since the collapse of a ceasefire last year.
Turkish security forces have been hit by near daily PKK attacks since a two-and-a-half year truce with the state collapsed in July 2015, leaving hundreds of police officers and soldiers dead.
Turkey’s operation in Syria aims to push both IS and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units militia that is fighting the jihadists out of the border region.
Ankara considers the YPG, which has links to the PKK, as a terror group bent on carving out an autonomous Kurdish region on Turkey’s border.
On Friday, the army sent four more tanks over the border, according to an AFP photographer at Karkamis on the Turkish side of the frontier.
Kurdish activists have accused Turkey of being more intent on preventing Syrian Kurds creating a stronghold than fighting IS jihadists.
But prime minister Binali Yildirim on Friday denounced as a ‘bare-faced lie’ suggestions in Western media that the Syria operation was singling out Kurds.
‘They either know nothing about the world or else their job is to report a bare-faced lie,’ he said.
Ankara’s hostility to the Syrian Kurdish fighters has put it at odds with its NATO ally, the United States, which supports them in the fight against IS.
On Wednesday, Turkish tanks and fighter jets helped pro-Turkish rebels rout IS from the town of Jarabulus, on which the YPG appeared to have designs.
On Thursday, Turkey shelled Kurdish fighters in the area, saying they were failing to observe a deal with the US to stop advancing west into IS-held territory.
Anadolu quoted security sources as saying the military would continue to intervene against the Syrian Kurdish fighters until they began to retreat.
In a separate incident on the border, three Turkish soldiers were injured by mortar shells fired from Syria that landed in Yayladagi district, Dogan news agency reported.
The agency said there had been clashes between local Turkmen and Syrian regime forces in Latakia, from where the shells were fired.

