Imports stranded on ships as water transport strike continues

Huge imports remained stranded on mother vessels at outer anchorage of Chittagong and Mongla ports as the water transport workers continued countrywide indefinite strike for the fourth day on Friday although some launches operated on different routes from Sadarghat in Dhaka.

Labour leaders, however, alleged that some launch owners forced workers to run launches from Sadarghat, Barisal and Chandpur terminals.

About 65 launches left Sadarghat terminal while about 30 launches arrived at the terminal on Friday.

Operation of vessels carrying goods on all routes and launches on many routes remained halted since August 23 as the workers went on an indefinite strike for 15-point demands including an increase in minimum monthly wage of a worker at Tk 10,000 from the existing Tk 3,900.

Nou Sramik Sangram Parishad convener Bulbul Ahmed told New Age on Friday that no representative from either owners or the government communicated with them on Friday and they would continue the strike until their demands were met.

He also said that the owners of some launches forced the workers to operate lunches which was a violation of labour rights.

New Age correspondent in Chittagong reported that 18 lakh tonne imported goods remained stranded on 50 mother vessels at the Chittagong Port’s outer anchorage as the goods could not be offloaded because of the strike.

Port sources said that operational activities at the outer anchorage were disrupted because of the strike although the cargo handling on port jetties was almost normal.

Chittagong Port Authorities director (administration) Jafar Alam said that the number of loaded mother vessels was on the rise at the outer anchorage for the strike.

He said that cargo handling at outer anchorage facing disruption.

Of the anchored 50 mother vessels, three were wheat-laden, three were sugar-laden and another three were soybean oil-laden, said Jafar.

Mother vessels cannot berth at the jetties of the port and get anchored at the outer anchorage. The lighter vessels later transport the goods to the jetties.

Water Transport Cell joint-secretary Ataul Karim Ranju said that no lighter vessel went to the outer anchorage for loading cargos from the mother vessels in the past four days.

In Khulna, workers on Friday brought out processions at Mongla see port and said that the strike would continue.

Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice-president Shaiful Islam said that they contacted with both government and labour leaders to solve the issue but failed.

Noujan Sramik Federation Khulna district organising secretary Delower Hossain said that they would not call off the strike until the demands were met.

New Age correspondent in Barisal reported that the launch operation on local and regional routes started because of pressure from the owners on Friday afternoon.

Barisal river port officer Mustafizur Rahman said that MV Suravi departed Barisal port for Bhola via Sripur and Veduria at 2:00pm and MV Green Water left the port for Maju Chowdhurir Hat via Patarhat at 4:00pm.

arisal Launch Owners Association vice president Sheikh Abdur Rahim said that a group of water transport workers started strike ‘violating the law’ taking the passengers and owners hostages and so they decided to start operate launches.

Water transport workers movement council convenor Giasuddin said that the owners were trying to run some launches threatening workers to dismiss them.