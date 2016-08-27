Phulbari day observed

Commemorating the 10th anniversary of Phulbari upsurge, activists on Friday urged people to stand up and resist the controversial Rampal power project like the local people of Phulbari had done against open-pit coal mining in Dinajpur 10 years back.

National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports observed the day with placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.

While rallying on the day in 2006 to oppose Asia Energy’s open-pit coal mining, three protesters –Aminul, Tarikul and Salekin – were killed in firing by law enforcers during the then BNP-led government.

National Committee convener Sheikh Muhammad Shahidullah, who chaired a brief rally, said people’s movement for protecting national interest had never failed.

He said, ‘People also can resist hazardous Rampal coal-powered plant.’

Dhaka University teacher and founding member secretary of the national committee, MM Akash blamed both Awami League and BNP, saying that there was no difference between the two parties.

He said that the then opposition AL which condemned Phulbari killing is now taking up development projects ignoring national interests.

Different political organisations including Communist Party of Bangladesh, Socialist Party of Bangladesh, Workers Party, Revolutionary Workers Party, and left leaning student organisations attended the rally.

New Age correspondent in Dinajpur reported that the Phulbari movement organisers threatened the government with fresh movements including demonstrations and strike till November 21 unless their six-point demands are met before September 30.

Marking the day, the national committee’s Phulbari unit organised daylong programmes including placing wreath at the memorial on the bank of Choto Jamuna river.

Later at a rally held at Nimtala of Phulbari, the national committee member secretary Anu Muhammad said government should implement the long-standing demands including withdrawal of cases lodged against the protesters, compensate bullet-hit protesters and cancel all anti-national energy treaties.

BD Rahmatullah, Tipu Biswas, Moshrefa Mishu, Bazlur Rashid Firoze, Saiful Huque, Zonayed Saki, Tanzeem Uddin, Nur Ahmed Bakul, Saiful Islam Jewel, among others, addressed at the rally.

New Age correspondent from Narayanganj reported that speakers at a rally were critical of the ruling AL’s compromising attitude towards the foreign energy companies. They said that further delay to enact laws banning open-pit coal mining would be considered as a betrayal to the Phulbari martyrs.

Chaired by Rafiur Rabbi, local left leaning political leaders and cultural activists also addressed the rally.