BNP criticises govt move to withdraw Zia’s Swadhinata Padak

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Friday criticised the government for its move to withdraw Shwadhinata Padak conferred on late president Ziaur Rahman.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a briefing at the party’s central office said that the party and entire nation were ‘stunned’ and ‘concerned’ reading a news headline in a Bengali daily that ‘Swadhinata Padak’ conferred on Ziaur Rahman was being withdrawn.

He said that legally elected BNP government led by Khaleda Zia conferred the highest state honour on late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2003. At the same time Shwadhinata Padak was given to ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ and late president Ziaur Rahman, Fakhrul said, adding that this was a bright example of political generosity.

BNP had taken the decision for establishing politics of unity, he said.

He said that the present ‘controversial’ Awami League government was making decision to withdraw the award given by a totally legally elected government.

He said that a cabinet committee meeting decided to cancel Shwadhinata Padak given to Ziaur Rahman.

He said that Zia had proclaimed independence, led the war and fought in the liberation war.

People of Bangladesh knew Zia from proclamation of independence, he said

Zia consolidated the independence through ‘November 7 Sepahi-Janata Revolution’ in 1975, freed the nation from one-party rule and introduced multiparty democracy, Fakhrul said.

He said that the government was walking on the way of politics of division by taking this decision.

Fakhrul urged the government to return to path of unity leaving dangerous path of politics of division.

He said that after independence, the Awami League had constitutionally prohibited conferment of any state gallantry award, medal on any local and foreign national as mark of recognition to any areas of merit, achievement, quality and leadership, except for courageous role in military field. They had also imposed condition of approval from the president to attain any honour from abroad except academic honour, he said.

Fakhrul said that Ziaur Rahman lifted the restriction from the state honours and introduced Shwadhinata Padak and Ekushe Padak in 1977.

In reply to a question, Fakhrul expressed hope that the prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her press conference today would announce that coal-fired power plant would not be set up at Rampal within 25 kilometres from the Suderbans.