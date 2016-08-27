Police clueless 2 years into Faruqui murder

There has been no headway in the investigation into the murder of Supreme Court mosque’s khatib Nurul Islam Faruqui, also a presidium member of Bangladesh Islami Front, two years back.

Islami Chattra Sena, the student wing of BIF, on Friday began a three-day road march from Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar to Tetulia in Panchagarh, to end on August 28, demanding justice in the killing of Faruqui.

The Criminal Investigation Department began probing the case after the Detective Branch in October 2015 admitted that it failed to make any headway in its investigation, CID officials said.

In the beginning of the CID probe, two suspects, who are detained on allegation of the murder of former Power Development Board chairman Khizir Khan, were interrogated without any success, they said.

CID inspector Aksed Ali Mondal, who has been probing the Faruqui murder case, said the two suspects, Tariqul Islam Mithu and Alek Bepari, two suspected members of banned Islamic extremist outfit Jamaatul Mujahedin Bangladesh, gave almost no information about the killing.

He said the investigation was basically focused on extremist outfit JMB so far, but that now they will take other aspects under consideration.

He said the killing of Khizir and Faruqui were of the ‘same kind’ and believed that ‘the two killings were tied to the same thread.’

Aksed said that due to similarities between the two murders, the Khizir murder suspects were interrogated for the murder of Faruqui.

Faruqui, 50, was murdered when unidentified assailants slit his throat inside his apartment in the capital’s East Rajabazar on August 27, 2014.

Faruqui was a popular anchor of Kafela and Shantir Path, two Islamic talk-shows of Channel-i.

On August 28, 2014, the victim’s son Faisal Faruqui filed a murder case with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station alleging that a group of eight or nine unidentified individuals committed the crime.

The detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police was assigned to investigate.

On October 14, Tarequl Islam Mithu was arrested from Tangail while Alek Bepari was arrested at Mirpur in the capital in connection with the murder of Khizir Khan.

The investigator said seven people so far have been shown arrested in the Faruqui murder case and two of them are now out on bail.

The CID inspector, however, said that he was still ‘almost’ clueless about the identity of the actual perpetrators and their motive for murdering Faruqui.

The victim’s son Ahmed Reza Faruqui said that his family was unaware about any progress in the investigation into his father’s murder. ‘We went to CID office seven or eight months ago and placed our statements before them.’

He said no one from police or any intelligence agency had contacted them since then and now their family lives in Gazipur.

Ahmed Reza demanded the arrest of the killers of his father immediately to ensure justice for his family.

The Islami Chattra Sena began its road march from Teknaf upazila town at 10am and held a rally near Chittagong Press Club later, chaired by Chittagong city (south) president Md Khobayed.

BIF advisor Abul Kashem Nuri was the chief guest at the rally where the organisation’s secretary general MA Matin and Chattra Sena central president Nurul Huq Chisti also spoke.

The road march with 120 vehicles reached Narayanganj where the marchers will stay the night.

It is scheduled to leave Narayanganj in the morning and meet for a rally in Dhaka Saturday noon before leaving for Tetulia.