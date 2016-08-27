N’ganj, Dhaka may face poor gas supply for work on two transmission lines

Consumers of different areas under Dhaka city, Naraynganj and its adjoining areas may experience low pressure problem in gas supply as Gas Transmission Company Limited has started pigging works at their two major gas transmission lines.

The two lines, each having 30-inch diameter, are 60-km Bakhrabad-Siddhirganj line and 61-km Ashuganj-Siddhirganj pipeline.

Both the lines are very important as they are the main lines to supply gas to the entire area under Narayanganj and adjoining districts.

Many power plants and industries get gas supply from these two major transmission lines. But after a few years, these lines have to be cleaned up to remove condensates and other particles to ensure smooth supply of gas to the areas, said a Titas Gas official.

The state-owned Titas Gas transmission and distribution company receive gas from the two transmission lines to supply gas to their consumers.

GTCL officials said the pigging work will continue until September 1 and during the period the consumers in Narayanganj, Siddhirganj, Fatullah, Muktadirpur, Munshiganj, Zinzira and many localities in Dhaka metropolitan area may experience low pressure problem in their gas supply.