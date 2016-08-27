Badi’s cousin held with ‘Yaba pills’ in Cox’s Bazar

Police arrested a cousin of MP Abdur Rahman Badi reportedly along with 10,000 Yaba tablets from Chowdhurypara of Teknaf municipality Thursday night.

The arrested was identified as Mohammad Hossain Kala, 40, son of late Dudu Miah of Shah Porir Dwip Jaliyapara and a cousin of Badi.

Local people said several young men snatched a Yaba consignment from a group of smugglers on Thursday noon. Kala took away a packet of Yaba pills from Ayesha, 35, wife of Md Alkas of the area.

As the news spread around, police launched a drive to arrest the culprits, said Md Abdul Mazid, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station.

Later, the law enforcers arrested Kala along with the Yaba tablets worth Tk 30 lakh at night.

Meanwhile, police also arrested Ayesha from the area on Friday morning.

A case was filed against four people, including the arrestees, said sub-inspector Kanchan Kanti Paul.