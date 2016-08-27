You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Woman found dead in Lalmonirhat

August 27, 2016 12:23 am·0 commentsViews:
Our Correspondent . Lalmonirhat

The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found on the bank of the River Teesta at village Kashiram of Kaliganj in Lalmonirhat on Friday. Kaliganj police officer-in-charge Mohammad Sajjad Hossain said that they recovered the body being informed by local people and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

