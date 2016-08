Pirates abducted a fisherman and took away his trawler in the River Meghna at Janglar Char of Manpura upazila in Bhola on Thursday night. Local people said that a gang of pirates from Hatia attacked a fishing trawler at about 11:30pm and abducted a fisherman named Rakib. Manpura police subinspector Hafiz said that they were trying to rescue the victim.