Boy killed by lightning strike

August 27, 2016

A teenage boy was killed by a lightning strike at Santila of Panchhari upazila on Thursday night. Panchhari Police officer-in-charge Abdul Jabbar said that the a streak of thunderbolt hit Faruk, 17, son of Shamsul Islam, while he was having dinner at his house at bout 8:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

