News in BriefJiner Badsha’ jailed in Rangpur

A mobile court in Rangpur sentenced a ‘Jiner Badsha’ to one-year imprisonment at Gangachara on Friday for cheating common people. Gangachara police officer-in-charge Zinnat Ali said that they arrested so called Jiner Badsha Zakir Hossain, 42, resident of village Godown Para in Faridpur, at Gangachara Bazaar in the afternoon. Later, the court of executive magistrate and Gangachara upazila nirbahi officer Aminul Islam handed down the verdict, the OC said, adding that the convicted was sent to Rangpur Central Jail.