You are here: Home » Inner Pages

NEWS IN BRIEF

News in BriefJiner Badsha’ jailed in Rangpur

August 27, 2016 12:24 am·0 commentsViews:
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Rangpur

A mobile court in Rangpur sentenced a ‘Jiner Badsha’ to one-year imprisonment at Gangachara on Friday for cheating common people. Gangachara police officer-in-charge Zinnat Ali said that they arrested so called Jiner Badsha Zakir Hossain, 42, resident of village Godown Para in Faridpur, at Gangachara Bazaar in the afternoon. Later, the court of executive magistrate and Gangachara upazila nirbahi officer Aminul Islam handed down the verdict, the OC said, adding that the convicted was sent to Rangpur Central Jail.

 

 

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. IU staff confine VC THE Islamic University Staff Association on Wednesday kept the university vice-chancellor Abdul Hakim Sarker confined to his office for six...
  2. Bangladesh’s budget documents lack details: US report Bangladesh’s budget documents provided a broad picture of the government’s planned expenditures and revenue streams but they lacked details, said...
  3. BNP wonders how extremists received bullets on their back Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Thursday raised his doubts about the people killed in a said...
  4. New vaccine plant of Incepta inaugurated at Savar A modern vaccine plant of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited was launched at Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, on Thursday......
  5. BSTI fines Tk 13.41 lakh in Rajshahi Regional office of Bangladesh Standard and Testing Institution fined 56 shop owners Tk 13.41 lakh in different districts of Rajshahi...
  6. Major reshuffle in police In a major reshuffle in the police administration, 21 superintendents of police have been given new postings. The home ministry...
  7. UPDF leader Mithun Chakma arrested The police arrested Mithun Chakma, leader of United People’s Democratic Front and also former president of Pahari Chhatra Parishad, at...
  8. Syed Huq admitted to London hospital Eminent writer and poet Syed Shamsul Huq has sought the prayers of the countrymen and his admires as he is...
  9. Fans decry ICC ban on Taskin, Sunny Scores of cricket fans took to the streets on Monday to protest against the International Cricket Council’s decision to bar...
  10. Thundershowers or rain likely Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur,...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement