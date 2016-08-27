Thundershowers or rain likely

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty of squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet and a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country till 6:00pm today.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country’s highest temperature, 35.6 degrees Celsius, was recorded on Friday in Sylhet and the lowest, 21.8 degrees Celsius, in Tetulia.