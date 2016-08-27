You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Thundershowers or rain likely

August 27, 2016 12:20 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty of squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet and a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country till 6:00pm today.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
The country’s highest temperature, 35.6 degrees Celsius, was recorded on Friday in Sylhet and the lowest, 21.8 degrees Celsius, in Tetulia.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Muggers injure JU student The students of geography and environment department of Jahangirnagar University on Tuesday protested against the incident in which one of...
  2. Schoolboy drowns in Rajshahi A student of Rajshahi University School and College drowned in a pond in the city’s Chakpara area on Friday afternoon....
  3. One more killed in poll violence Electoral violence claimed one more live and injured scores across the country on Sunday night and Monday in the maiden...
  4. Wife fears Shafik may be coerced into confession Taleya Rehman, wife of detained senior journalist Shafik Rehman, on Monday expressed fear that police would use force to extract...
  5. One held with arms in Naogaon The Rapid Action Battalion arrested a man in Dighirpar area of Shapahar in Naogaon on Friday, for his alleged involvement...
  6. BB RESERVE THEFT : Punishment of people responsible demanded Ganasanghati Andolan on Friday demanded that people responsible for the theft of Tk 800 crore from Bangladesh foreign currency reserve...
  7. Fishing cat cub recovered in Sherpur Forest Department officials recovered a fishing cat cub at Kanduli of Jhenaigati upazila in Sherpur on Sunday. Forest Department officials...
  8. 2D seismic survey of 21offshore blocks : Petrobangla seeks govt nod to award contract Sate-run Petrobangla on Sunday forwarded to the energy division its evaluation report of the second bidding for awarding the contract...
  9. Girl raped, rapist held A girl, raped by a youth on Saturday evening, is fighting for life at Pabna Medical College Hospital. The 13-year-old...
  10. Bangladesh Air Force chief leaves for UK Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar, BBP, ndc, acsc, left here for UK on Thursday for an...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement