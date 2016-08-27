You are here: Home » Front Page

Padma swells as India opens Farakka gates

August 27, 2016
Staff Correspondent

Water in the cross-border River Padma and other major rivers of Bangladesh have started to swell as the Farakka Barrage gates over the Ganges upstream in India have reportedly been opened.
The water level in the major rivers of Ganges Basin suddenly went up on Friday, posing a fresh threat of flooding in some parts of the country at a time when the flood situation was just improving, Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre officials said.
The water level in the Padma in Rajshahi, at Goalanda and at Hardinge Bridge points rose by around 15 centimetres from what it was on Thursday, it said.
The rising trend would continue for the next three days, FFWC executive engineer Sazzad Hossain said, citing the centre’s short-term estimation.
Indian daily, The Hindu, on Tuesday reported that as the Ganga swelled, the Central Water Resources Ministry directed that all the gates of the Farakka barrage in West Bengal be opened to relieve the danger of flood that hit India’s five states.
The order to open the Farakka barrage was seen as crucial. ‘I spoke to the Bihar chief secretary,’ Shashi Shekhar, secretary, Water Resources Ministry, said. ‘We have directed that all gates of the Farakka barrage be opened. This should help somewhat in managing the flood.’
The Farakka barrage has 104 gates and they are being opened to manage nearly 11 lakh cusecs of water that have inundated Bihar and affected nearly 10 lakh residents in the past week.
On Sunday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had said that the Farakka barrage needed to be ‘removed’ and a national desilting policy put in place to prevent flooding.
‘It is not possible to protect Bihar from devastating floods without removal of the Farakka barrage on the Ganga,’ Nitish Kumar said, before going on an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts.
The barrage, built in 1975 close to the Bangladesh border, was designed to transfer 1,100 cubic metres per second of water from the Ganga to the Hoogly to flush out sediments.
However it has been controversial, with complaints that it is choking up the river’s natural flow and affecting the life of Bangladeshi people and biodiversity as well.
FFWC engineer Sazzad Hossain said it was a regular phenomenon that India kept the Farakka Barrage shut in dry season and opened when they cannot manage water during and after monsoon.
‘It is feared that the water surge (in Bangladeshi rivers) might hit again when the flood situation was improving’, he said.
New Age correspondent in Rajshahi reported that the water in the Padma along the city was following just below the danger level.
Low-lying areas around the city have already been inundated.
Zia Nagar, Talaimari, Sree Rampur and Panchabati have already been inundated. The city protection embankment along the river is under severe threat.
People living in the low-lying areas of Alupatty, Pacnhabati, Panchani Math, Zia Nagar and Sree Rampur have abandoned their houses and taken shelter on the embankments or on the high grounds.
Sahabuddin Ahmed, Water Development Board superintendent engineer in Rajshahi, said, ‘Embankment protection and monitoring activities were going on round the clock for a few days due to the threatening rise in the water level’.
New Age Jessore correspondent reported that six lakh people of 122 villages under three upazilas in the district have remained marooned due to water surge in the Bhabadaha area.
People were moved to 45 relief and rehabilitation camps, said Jessore deputy commissioner Humayun Kabir.
Locals said their miseries were increasing with the rise in water level.
Bikash Roy, chairman of Sundali union council under Abhaynagar upazila, told New Age on Friday evening that water was continuing to rise and miseries too.
People of the water-logged areas are suffering from pure drinking water as all the tube wells went under water, the UP chairman added.

