You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Top French court suspends burkini ban

August 26, 2016 9:00 pm·0 commentsViews: 1
Reuters . Paris / New Age Online
burkini

Protesters demonstrate against France’s ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London, Britain August 25, 2016. –Reuters photo

A top French court on Friday suspended a ban on full-body burkini swim suits that has angered Muslims, feminists and civil liberties campaigners.
The ruling by the Council of State relates to the Mediterranean resort of Villeneuve-Loubet, one of more than a dozen French towns that have imposed such bans.
The burkini ban has shone a light on secular France’s long-standing difficulties integrating its Muslim population and dealing with the aftermath of a series of Islamist attacks.
The court said in a statement the decree to ban burkinis in Villeneuve-Loubet ‘seriously, and clearly illegally, breached the fundamental freedoms to come and go, the freedom of beliefs and individual freedom.’
The lawyer representing the League of Human Rights campaign group which had challenged the ban in Villeneuve-Loubet told reporters the ruling meant all town halls would need to reverse their bans. The group argued the bans contravened civil liberties.
But one mayor in Corsica said he would not suspend his own ban, showing that the ruling will not put a quick end to the heated controversy that has already filtered into early campaigning for the 2017 presidential election.
‘There’s a lot of tension here and I won’t withdraw my decree,’ Sisco mayor Ange-Pierre Vivoni told BFM TV.
The issue has also made French cultural identity a hot-button issue along with security in political debates ahead of next April’s presidential election.
Prime minister Manuel Valls robustly defended the burkini ban on Thursday while some ministers criticised it, exposing divisions within the government as campaigning begins.
Former president Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday he would impose a nationwide ban on burkinis if elected as he seeks to position himself as a strong defender of French values and tough on immigration.
‘This is a slap for the prime minister and a kick up the backside for Sarkozy,’ Abdallah Zekri, secretary general of the French Muslim Council said of the ruling. ‘We’re satisfied with this.’
Socialist Party spokesman Razzy Hammadi told BFM TV he hoped the ruling ‘will put an end to this nasty controversy’.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Donetsk: a ghost town waiting for final battle Donetsk, one of the last bastions of pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine, has become a ghost town as residents...
  2. Heartbroken Messi quits int’l football Lionel Messi sensationally announced his retirement from international football Sunday after Argentina crashed to an upset defeat against Chile in...
  3. Mexico gunmen attack family, kill 11 Gunmen marched into a remote mountain village in Mexico on Friday and killed 11 members of the same family, including...
  4. Greece paralysed by strike Greece’s public transport networks ground to a halt Friday after trade unions called for a 48-hour strike to protest controversial...
  5. Five dead in US shooting A shooting at a backyard barbecue in the northeastern US state of Pennsylvania has left five people dead, and at...
  6. Venezuela pulls top diplomat from US President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday recalled Venezuela’s top diplomat from the United States in protest against the renewal of a...
  7. Cameron hails EU deal to give Britain ‘special status’ David Cameron hailed a landmark deal on Friday he said gave Britain ‘special status’ in the European Union......
  8. Greek PM appeals to opposition to avert snap elections Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras made his strongest call yet to the main opposition Syriza party to cooperate in electing...
  9. Cell transplant helps paralysed man to walk A Bulgarian man who was paralysed from the chest down in a knife attack can now walk with the aid...
  10. Trump’s wife accused of plagiarism Donald Trump's wife, Melania, has taken centre stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention but faced accusations...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement