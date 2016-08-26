JnU students announce strike for two more days

The students of Jagannath University, who were demanding new residential halls, announced a fresh strike for Sunday and Monday.

The announcement came from a solidarity rally held at central Shaheed Minar in the capital this evening.

‘We will observe two-day strike from Sunday and will announce our next course of actions then,’ Mahidul Islam Mahi, a coordinator of the demonstrators told reporters after the rally.

‘The demonstration will continue until we get a specific order from the prime minister in this regard,’ said Mahi.

Earlier, hundreds of JnU students, academics, right activists, politicians, civil society members and students from different public and private university gathered at central Shaheed Minar to show their solidarity with the students, who were campaigning for residential halls.

The speakers at the programme said that the countrywide extremism issue had added extra sufferings to the students, who are living in rented houses in city.

They also condemned the police attack on JnU students, who were marching towards prime minister’s Office.

JnU students had been demonstrating since August 2 demanding the construction of new residential halls at the spot where the Dhaka Central Jail was previously situated on Nazimuddin Road in Old part of Dhaka.