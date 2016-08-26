JCD leader of Jahangirnagar Univ killed in road accident

A leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal Jahangirnagar University unit was killed in a road accident near the campus on Dhaka-Aricha highway on Friday afternoon.

The deceased Sahidul Islam Tusher was a vice-president of JU unit JCD and also student of statistics department.

Witnesses said that Tushar along with some other leaders and JCD activists was returning to the campus from Bishmial area by a BRTC bus after attending a commemorative programme.

Tushar was hanging with a stand of the BRTC bus door when a pickup van hit it from back.

He fell down on the road near the JU main entrance.

Tushar was rushed to the Enam Medical Collage and Hospital where director Anwarul Kader Nazim of the hospital declared him dead.