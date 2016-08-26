Housewife dies by drinking insecticide in city

A housewife died on Friday afternoon after ‘mistakenly’ drinking water mixed with insecticide at her residence at Uttar Badda in Dhaka.

The victim was identified as Jahanara Begum, 35, wife of Badal Bepari of Rayerkandi in Madaripur.

Jahanara used to live with her family at a rented residence in Uttar Badda in the city.

The victim’s son Nayan Ahmed told reporters that his mother used to drink milk every morning and today at about 10:00am she mistakenly drank insecticide mixed water, which looked white as milk.

He said that the insecticide was mixed with the water to use it for kill bugs at their residence.

After drinking the mixture, she began to cry and was immediately taken to a local clinic where she died at around noon, he said.

The victim’s husband said that police then took the body from the clinic to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital at about 3:00pm.

DMCH police outpost in-charge, sub-inspector Bachchu Mia, told New Age that the body would be handed over to the family after conducting post-mortem examination.