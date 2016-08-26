Three held for provocative post on facebook in Jamalpur

Police on Friday arrested a leader of Juba Dal, youth wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and two local reporters for posting provocative posts on social media site face book at Bakshiganj in Jamalpur.

The arrestees are Juba Dal Bakshiganj unit secretary Abdullah Al Safi Lipon, son of Khalilur Rahman of village Pakhimara at Bakshiganj and local reporters Matin Rahman, son of Moezuddin of Saudagarpara and Golam Robbani Nadim, son of Abdul Karim of village Gomerchar under same upazila, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Police said Golam Robbani Nadim posted a status on his facebook account on August 23 triggering anger against the Rural Electrification Board among the people of Raumary and Rajibpur upazilas in Kurigram.

Posting on the facebook, he called upon the people to gather at Khoeruddin madrassa field in Bakshiganj to besiege the local office of the Rural Electrification board at 3:00pm on Friday.

Earlier on August 24, Matin Rahman also posted the same status on his facebook account while Juba Dal leader Abdullah also complied with the status.

The police later sensing the conspiracy raided the house of Golam Robbani Nadim at village Kacharipara in Bakshiganj at about 1:15am and arrested them.

Officer-in-charge of Bakshiganj police station Md Aslam Hossain said a case was filed against them under terrorist prevention act.