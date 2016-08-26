You are here: Home » International Asia-Pacific

Philippine troops kill 11 Islamist militants

August 26, 2016 6:36 pm·0 commentsViews:
Reuters . Manila / New Age Online

Philippines-mapPhilippine commandos killed 11 Islamist militants on a remote southern island on Friday, an army spokesman said, stepping up the offensive after president Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his aim to ‘destroy’ one of Asia’s most notorious kidnap gangs.
Major Filemon Tan said dozens of Abu Sayyaf rebels, a small but brutal group affiliated with Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, were also wounded in the 45-minute gun battle in the jungle of Jolo island.
Seventeen commandos were wounded, Tan said, adding the soldiers clashed with about 100 Abu Sayyaf militants holding about 20 hostages, including eight Indonesians, five Malaysians, a Norwegian and a Dutch national.
‘The mission is clear. Seek and destroy the Abu Sayyaf,’ Tan told reporters. ‘By all means, that’s what we are doing and we will not stop until it’s done.’
The Abu Sayyaf has dogged successive Philippine governments, entrenching its network with vast sums of ransom money in what has become one of Asia’s most lucrative kidnap rackets.
Security experts say the rebels are motivated less by Islamist ideology and more by the tens of millions of dollars from kidnappings.
Two Canadians were executed this year by the Abu Sayyaf. Last week, two Indonesians escaped captivity but there was speculation the Abu Sayyaf freed them after their families paid their ransoms.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. South Korean soldier kills five colleagues The parents of a South Korean conscript soldier who killed five comrades in a grenade and gun attack pleaded with...
  2. MH370 disappearance still a mystery 2 years on Investigators probing what happened to flight MH370 said Tuesday the cause of the plane’s disappearance remained a mystery as the...
  3. IS plotted to kidnap Malaysia PM Malaysian police foiled a plot by the Islamic State militant group to kidnap prime minister Najib Razak and other senior...
  4. China officially ends one child policy China officially ended its one child policy on Sunday with the signing into law of a bill allowing all married...
  5. Taliban suicide attack on Afghan bank kills 10 Taliban militants detonated a suicide bomb and stormed a bank in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing five police and five...
  6. Historian Tapan Raychauduri passes away Born into a landed family in present-day Bangladesh, Tapan Raychauduri, one of top historians of modern South Asia, succumbed to...
  7. Taiwan student hurls book at president in China protest A college student threw a book at Taiwan’s president Ma Ying-jeou as he left a Taipei hotel to protest increasingly...
  8. Philippines plans to give Muslims autonomous zone The president of the overwhelmingly Catholic Philippines proposed Wednesday to give Muslims in the south the ability to run their...
  9. Taiwan gas blast kills 22 An explosion caused by a gas leak in Taiwan's second city killed 22 peeople, injured 270 and sent flames shooting...
  10. Ulaanbaatar declaration calls for fight against terrorism The two-day ASEM Summit ended in the Mongolian capital on Saturday with the adoption of Ulaanbaatar declaration in which leaders...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement