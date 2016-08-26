Padma water level may cross danger level any time

The water level of the Padma River in Rajshahi may cross the danger level any time, said the Water Development Board in Rajshahi on Friday.

‘The water is now flowing 0.30 centimetres below the danger level in Rajshahi, triggering flood in low-laying areas, said Sahabuddin Ahmed, superintendent engineer of Rajshahi WDB.

India had unlocked the entrance of Farakka dam as heavy rainfall was flooding many areas in India which caused the constant rise of water level in the Padma River, he said.

‘The water level is still rising and may continue for a couple of more days,’ he said.

The authorities are monitoring the situation of river embankments and the adjacent areas, Sahabuddin Ahmed added.