﻿Gazipur sweater factory catches fire

New Age Online

fire-picA fire broke out in a sweater factory in Fakir Market area of Tongi in Gazipur on Friday afternoon.
Duty officer Saiful Islam of Tongi fire service and civil defense office said leakage in a gas pipe caused the fire at ‘Saad Fashion’ around 4:00pm, reports United News of Bangladesh.
On information, two units of fire fighters rushed to the spot and put doused the
flame around 4:30pm, he added.
However, no casualty was reported.

