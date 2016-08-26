﻿Gazipur sweater factory catches fire

A fire broke out in a sweater factory in Fakir Market area of Tongi in Gazipur on Friday afternoon.

Duty officer Saiful Islam of Tongi fire service and civil defense office said leakage in a gas pipe caused the fire at ‘Saad Fashion’ around 4:00pm, reports United News of Bangladesh.

On information, two units of fire fighters rushed to the spot and put doused the

flame around 4:30pm, he added.

However, no casualty was reported.

