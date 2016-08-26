Each district, upazila to have four-storey ICT centres

Four-storey information and communications technology centres will be set up at district and upazila levels to ensure smooth e-service delivery to the grassroots people as the government chases its digital dream.

The planning commission has already approved the preliminary development project proposal to this end involving Tk 156.70 crore. ‘It’ll be implemented by June 2019,’ said a planning commission official, reports United News of Bangladesh.

‘Of the total project cost, Tk 24.10 crore is likely to come from the national exchequer while the rest of Tk 132.60 crore as project assistance, likely from the Indian government,’ the official added.

The official, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the government is going to take various ICT activities at the grassroots level, but there are no sufficient government offices under the ICT division.

For a sustainable ICT infrastructures and e-service delivery to the grassroots level, it requires independent office buildings which may include business process outsourcing centres, mini data centre,

regional network operation centre, as the government has declared ‘Vision 2021: digital Bangladesh’ to make the country as a middle-income country using ICT.

‘Some projects are under process to establish BPO centres, (network operation centre) mini data centers,’ the official said adding, ‘In the phase one, a limited number of ICT centers will be established. All other upazilas will be covered in the later phase.’

Another official at the ICT division said four-storey ICT centres will be established at 17 upazilas each having 12,000 square feet floor space in each ICT center. ‘The government will provide the land

for each of the ICT centres.’

Besides, the official said, one full-fledged ICT training lab will be established in each ICT centre to accommodate 30 participants with all the modern training facilities.

Under each new four-storey ICT centre, business process outsourcing center, mini data center, NOCs and other necessary ICT equipment will be installed for providing ICT enabled services to the

citizens at the grassroots level.

Besides, one network operation centre will be established in each ICT center from where local network operation can be monitored.