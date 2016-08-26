You are here: Home » National

Political instigation found behind militant attacks: Minister

August 26, 2016 4:51 pm·0 commentsViews: 7
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan

The home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, on Friday said police found political instigation behind Gulshan and Sholakia militant attacks.
‘Those arrested in connection with the attacks had involvement with Jamaat politics. Later they joined different militant groups,’ said the minister while responding to a question in a book launching
programme organised by Bangladesh Chhatra League, Dhaka North city unit, at Bangadesh Krishibid Institution auditorium, reports United News of Bangladesh.
He said that when the militant groups were becoming active in the country a group alleged that militancy was creation of media.
‘The killers of 1971 who had killed Bangabandhu in 1975, are now hatching conspiracy against prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Our government is facing all conspiracies strongly,’ said the home minister.
‘The masterminds behind the attacks will be brought to book soon. Like 1971, country’s people have got united at the call of Sheikh Hasina against militancy and terrorism,’ he said.
Militancy would be uprooted from the country through the united efforts of country’s people, he added.

