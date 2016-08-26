New bus service on Brahamanbaria-Kolkata route starts

A new bus service named ‘Royal Coach’ on Brahamanbaria-Kolkata of India route started on Friday, aiming to boost up the connectivity between the residents of the two neighbouring countries.

Brahamanbaria-3 lawmaker RAM Ubaidul Muktadir Chowdhury inaugurated the bus service this morning at Municipal Bus Terminal in Brahamanbaria, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Two buses will leave the town every day for Kolkata while two others will leave the West Bengal capital for Brahamanbaria, said Obaied Hossain, a representative of ‘Royal Coach’.

Every bus can carry 34 passengers and each passengers has to pay Tk 1600-1800 for travelling to Kolkata and vice versa.