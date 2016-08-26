Three kidnapped fishermen rescued in Lakshmipur

Three fishermen, who were abducted by pirates on Thursday afternoon, were rescued from the Meghna River at Ramgati in Lakshmipur early Friday.

The rescued fishermen were Md Babul, son of Ansar Ali of village Sabuj, Alauddin, son of Nurul Haque of village Asal para and Md Murad Hossain, son of Badsha Miah of village Seba of the upazila, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Md Rafiq, second officer of Ramgati police station, said police conducted a drive in the area around 3:00am and rescued trio.

Quoting the local fishermen, the police said a gang of pirates numbering seven to eight attacked the fishermen in Char Abdullah Matha area on the river while they

were catching fish in the afternoon and demanded toll from them.

As the fishermen refused to pay toll, the pirates stabbed two fishermen and abducted five others. Later the pirates also demanded ransom from families of the fishermen.

The police official said they were continuing drive to rescue the other fishermen and arrest the pirates.