Turkey clearing borders of militants to prevent more migrants: PM

August 26, 2016 4:28 pm·0 commentsViews: 6
Reuters . Istanbul / New Age Online
Binali Yildirim

Binali Yildirim. — Reuters photo

Turkey aims to clear its borders of Islamic State and other militant groups to prevent a new flow of migrants and will continue operations until the nation’s security is guaranteed, prime minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.
Yildirim also told a news conference that the outlawed Kurdish militant group PKK was behind Friday’s bombing of a police headquarters in Turkey’s southeast, the latest in a string of attacks that the authorities have blamed on the group.
The attack came two days after Turkey launched an incursion into Syria against Islamic State and Kurdish militia fighters there.

