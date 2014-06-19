You are here: Home » Back Page

Bilal Philips forced to leave Dhaka

June 19, 2014 12:31 am·4 commentsViews: 863
Ershad Kamol
Abu Ameenah Bilal Philips

Islamist scholar Abu Ameenah Bilal Philips left Dhaka on Wednesday as the intelligence requested him to leave the country, said the organisers that arranged his lecture in Dhaka.
‘Philips arrived Dhaka on Tuesday,’ said Sharif Abu Hayat Apu, manager of Dhaka chapter of SEAN, a sister concern of Islamic Online University, a global educational institute founded by Dr Bilal Philips.
Bilal, who is banned in many western countries for inspiring youths in jihad, was supposed to deliver two lectures in Dhaka.
SEAN also published invitation card of Bilal’s lectures and distributed it through social media.
He was scheduled to deliver lectures on June 21 at the Institute of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh on ‘purification of wealth’ and ‘union of Islamic nation’.
On June 24, Bilal was scheduled to deliver lecture on Allah at United International University Auditorium at Satmasjid Road, Dhanmondi.
‘Bilal Philips cannot deliver such lectures as he came on tourist visa,’ said a highly placed official of special branch of police preferring anonymity.
The officer, responsible for giving arrival clearance to the foreigners, however did not comment on how such a controversial man got visa and allowed to pass the airport.
Bilal Philips is an Islamic thinker, religious teacher, speaker, writer and TV presenter. He now lives in Qatar.
There is allegation that Bilal has been inspiring youths with suicide bombing for long.
He has been banned in the USA, the UK, Australia, Germany and Kenya.

