You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Expansion of terror groups in Bangladesh: US intel warns

February 11, 2016 12:36 am·1 commentViews: 172
Associated Press . Washington

The US intelligence chief said Tuesday efforts by Bangladesh’s prime minister to undermine the political opposition will probably provide openings for transnational terrorist groups to expand their presence in the South Asian country.
Director Of National Intelligence James Clapper questioned Bangladesh’s public insistence that the killings of foreigners were the work of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and are intended to discredit the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
In written testimony to a Senate hearing on worldwide threats, Clapper noted the claims of responsibility from the Islamic State group for 11 high profile attacks on foreigners and religious minorities, and claims from the Ansarullah Bangla Team and al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent for killing at least 11 progressive writers and bloggers in Bangladesh since 2013.
Bangladesh is a Muslim country with traditions of secularism and tolerance but it has become increasingly troubled by extremist violence.
Hasina’s government has denied that the Islamic State group has a presence in the country, and has accused domestic Islamist groups and political opponents for the violence.
Bangladesh has been in political ferment since the run-up to January 2014 elections that were boycotted by opposition parties, and over war crimes prosecutions brought against Jamaat-e-Islami leaders over alleged involvement in atrocities during Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Riots flare in US town One person was shot and seven people were arrested as the police battled to impose a curfew in the riot-hit...
  2. Donald Trump urges ban on Muslims entering US Republican frontrunner Donald Trump called Monday for a ‘total and complete shutdown’ of Muslims entering the United States, unleashing some...
  3. UN chief warns Paris talks of climate catastrophe Time is running out to avert ‘a climate catastrophe,’ UN chief Ban Ki-moon warned Monday as ministers opened a frenetic...
  4. Climate deal should not be legally binding: US Canada on Friday backed the US approach to major climate change talks in Paris, saying any carbon reduction targets agreed...
  5. US Officials: Second hack exposed military and intel data Hackers linked to China appear to have gained access to the sensitive background information submitted by intelligence and military......
  6. Russian opposition leader Nemtsov shot dead Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, a fierce critic of president Vladimir Putin, was gunned down while walking in sight of...
  7. US plagued by doubts as it exits Afghan war After 13 years, the United States is winding down its war in Afghanistan, plagued by doubts about what was accomplished...
  8. US recovers Hellfire air-to-ground missile from Cuba The United States has recovered an inert Hellfire air-to-ground missile that had mistakenly ended up in Cuba, US and Cuban...
  9. Spanish minister resigns over Panama scam The worldwide Panama Papers scandal claimed a fresh political victim Friday as Spain’s industry minister resigned over allegations he had...
  10. Britain asked for quick exit EU leaders pressured Britain Saturday to make a quick exit from the union, warning they could not afford to be...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement