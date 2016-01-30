Man infected with rare tree-man disease admitted to DMCH

The man infected with rare tree-man disease has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital physicians there would examine him constituting a medical board.

The patient, Abul Bajandar, 25, from Khulna, has been shifted to the DMCH on Saturday morning with tree like roots growing from his hands and legs.

A rickshaw-van puller from Khulna, Bajandar has been suffering from this disease called Epidermodysplasia verruciformis for the past six to seven years.

His pictures went viral on social media sites.

Samanta Lal Sen, of the burn and plastic surgery unit of the hospital, said experts would examine Bajandar and then begin treatment.