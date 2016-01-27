A walk with Kamal Siddiqui’s In One Life

AS A genre of writing, memoirs stand out clearly as these entwine and interweave facts, impressions, perceptions, evaluations and judgements. The volume has progressed thematically and chronologically as follows: genealogy, parental primacy, ancestral home, socialisation, prejudices, superstitions, stereotyping, gender biases, rivalries, pettiness, factionalism, social cleavages and fissures, bigotry, pristine nature, farming practices, early-life social networking, child marriages, dysfunctional social practices, family relocations, small-town experiences, gastronomical feats, family-life anecdotes, metropolitan experiences, school experiences, neighbours and neighbourliness, boarding school experiences, college experiences, Dhaka University experiences, faculty-member cavalcade, male-female student interactions, campus politics and dynamics, literary and cultural activities, campus elections, cafeteria pranks and hilarity, campus violence, left politics, communalism, Old Dhaka charm, residence hall mélange, underground days, camaraderie, electoral campaigning, opportunism and capitulationism, guerrilla operations, factional politics, court battles, faculty-member assault, friendship grid, student leaders, academic achievers, job experiences, civil service probationary days, field research, and travelling brouhaha.

Written over a period of seven years and published in 2015 by the Academic Press, the book is a consequential contribution to research, writing and publication output in Bangladesh for at least three reasons: one, an attentive socio-economic account of individuals, families, groups, organisations and communities in a colonial and post-colonial society; two, a kaleidoscopic look at social formation, class dynamics, political movement, searing poverty and policy shifts in a developing country buffeted by persistent underdevelopment, international hegemony, nascency and inchoateness; and three, the specifics, challenges and vicissitudes of higher-level public sector management training. Chronicled competently and meticulously are some researched, documented and focused strands: how families and individuals survive and continue, grow and expand and struggle and accommodate, how the political/policy leaderships act and how the people react, how the political process imposes and unpacks authoritarian, anti-people and non-participatory policies, decisions and practices on the larger civic society, how constitutionalism, the electoral cycle and democratic forces are butchered and trashed by powerful reactionary and hegemonic groups, how imperialism and subimperialism intersect with, influence and dominate domestic politics and policies, how the dingy political operatives, party thugs and lumpen elements terrorise people, unleash violence, spew obscenity and mutilate institutions/organisations and the rule of law, how opportunities are skewed in favour of a particular social class and are stacked against the poor, the dependent and the powerless, how the high incidence of poverty and the tendentious use of exclusionary mechanisms reproduce themselves, how asymmetrical relationships and unequal exchanges take root and become dominant forces in the larger society, how low-income and middle-income families and individuals are tattered and the life hopes/aspirations are decimated under the juggernaut of the highly-polarised market economy, how social mobility, potential fulfilment and agreement are quashed and smothered by traditional elitism and rural and urban rich, and how management training continues, in some respects, to be socialised, conventionalised, conservatised, gentrified and officialised, how indigenous and pro-people service motive is taken over by a pernicious, predatory and fetishist elitism, how public personnel end up serving the short-term and strategic interests of the ruling class and how sycophancy has abused and replaced truth-telling — à la Aaron Wildavsky — and has been elevated into a luxuriating art form.

The work is likely to startle some readers, at least it jolted me, especially when Siddiqui cites the reasons for writing his memoirs and his core values and priorities. His disclosure and disclaimer indicate disarming candour, do not show malice or rancour and are not only fresh, but more significantly, sincere.

The volume underwrites essentially the commandist, hierarchical, coercive. authoritarian and top-heavy nature of governance and public management at the highest level in Pakistan/Bangladesh. The ruling class and its cohorts, representatives and operatives at all levels and in all categories and specialities control and maintain their systemic and hegemonic hold on power, position, privilege, access, distribution, redistribution, opportunity and participation.

Notable, too, is that Siddiqui not only describes a social space — which was done competently — but also succinctly analyses and evaluates it without intermingling fact and opinion and reality and interpretation, thus separating the two elements and evincing methodological proficiency.

The book’s narrativity needs appreciation. In one fell swoop, vignettes about student leaders who rose to prominence during the 1960s in East Pakistan are provided skilfully, thus informing and assisting older readers as well as the current generation.

‘In One Life’ is, in a sense, many lives. Indeed, there are many lives — tender, receptive and productive. Let many lives and life forces animate the ambience, fulfil promises, go places, reach heights and bloom in all directions. ‘In One Life’ would, then, be appreciatory and celebratory in its effects and impacts.

One, it must be noted, learns vicariously in life. One’s lifeview, for instance, can get extended and reinforced when Siddiqui informs how food hoarding, for instance, was done nefariously by some famous celebrities and philanthropists of Bengal during the infamous Bengal famine of 1943.

Life is, indeed, multifaceted. Life, as Siddiqui shows in his work, not only pulsates with grim, dour and macabre power-play but also waxes innocent. blissful, joyous, lyrical, mirthful and almost celestial.

Then again, each life is separate and indivisible, but if and when life’s spark and spunk are shared and disseminated, it touches, moves, informs, sensitises, inspires and influences many lives. Throughout human history, this social dynamic and civilisational impulse have been of seminal value, and Siddiqui has been in good company in that respect.

Laced with delightful and poignant juvenile anecdotes, firm but loving parental guidance and nurturing, family-member frolics and foibles, sibling bonding and rivalries and dulcet and idyllic early-life milieu, his memoirs are far from being prosaic, pedantic and ponderous that many dread. I thank the author for such engaging, mellifluous and evocative prose.

The work’s salutary features are innocence, impishness and levity which liven up the book, eg there must be Burmese cousins in the family, occasional visits to the banks of a fast-flowing hilly stream would rouse literary abilities and sleeping blissfully on the last bench of a mathematics class with a borrowed pair of dark glasses. These nuggets are absolutely hilarious and one cannot get better that!

More on the credit side, the entire family was physically, emotionally, intellectually, ethically and morally supported by a nurturing father and an absolutely adorable mother. Not many university students during the 1960s in the then East Pakistan were that fortunate and did not have such enviable parental support, which money and power cannot buy and is a manifest outcome of high-quality, committed, principled and God-loving parents. Underpinning Siddiqui’s expansive life and paralleling his expanding work are an abiding set of core personal and family values, an intrinsic aspect of the memoirist’s personality development, character formation, intellection, understanding and introspection that must not be missed out.

Some members of Dhaka’s chattering classes talk about ‘rage’, always unfairly and spitefully and sadly with little or no understanding and without accounting for his intellectual, cognitive, psycho-emotional and ideological forte and propensities. As far as I can probe, Siddiqui’s ‘rage’ is a creative angst against hypocrisy, dishonesty, depravity, wickedness and mediocrity. He does not suffer fools, knaves or pretenders. Besides without some kind of ‘rage’, stimulus or drive, one cannot possibly put in and sustain over time the work that is necessary to go places and achieve.

Siddiqui makes a weighty, timely and uncommon observation in the fast-evolving condition of Bangladesh that high academic achievers at the University of Dhaka have not, as yet, made their imprint in the international community. Barring some exceptions in and outside the country, the observation is aptly and equally applicable to our political/policy leaderships, professionals, natural/social science researchers, writers, specialists and other thinkers/activists. While why this is so cannot be answered by a single-factor explanation, some reasons may be advanced: complacence, deficiency in cooperation, collaboration and team-building, adulatory and indulgent culture, penchant for instant name and fame, resting on laurels, inappropriate incentive structure, high living costs and ego-satisfying behaviour residualising research, output, writing, publication and performance, deficiency in lifelong tenacity, willpower and persistence, and inadequate life quest and pursuit. I could not agree more with Siddiqui’s findings. I hope this revelatory observation — aligned with the past, the present and the future — wakes up Bangladeshis at home and abroad. Why it is that we do not have in our midst a Noam Chomsky, an Iqbal Ahmed, a Tariq Ali, a Samir Amin, an Arundhati Roy, a Roger Penrose, a Joseph Stiglitz, a Jacques Tati, or a Jacques Derrida. Incidentally, and this may sound contentious to many, we in Bangladesh must produce more work in the English language, along with our first language Bangla so that the internationalisation of our effort and output gets easier and quicker.

The obstacles Siddiqui faced with chutzpah during his university days, hassle, harassment, tension, angst, hostility, exclusion and expulsion that he suffered, intimidation that came from intelligence operatives, the repression that was foisted on him by the university authorities, the social, political and ideological experiences that he accumulated are exceptional and educative. Relative to many of us who had a rather staid and predictable life at the university, the price, physical as well as psycho-emotional and financial, that he paid and the family members endured, the uncertainty, indignity, loneliness, insecurity and pain of an underground and fugitive life can make some of us sink into dejection and despair about such cruelty, bestiality and inhumanity. Such a mode reveals a shocking lifeview and spatial gaps between governance/management actors and people/citizens.

Siddiqui is a good man and a sound scholar with high-powered research, analytical, managerial and interactional skills. One can, and should, see his goodness, forthrightness, civility and humanism which emanate from his life and work. Humility, truth-telling and self-analysis appear recurrently in his struggles, efforts and achievements, sometimes explicitly but largely implicitly. He is one of a kind. Not many natural or social scientists, writers, researchers or achievers can claim to have such attributes. A very few public and private sector practitioners, and for that matter, not many academics and researchers, get into publication. Without getting into reasons for non-publication, it is observable that his eventful life and expansive scholarship reveal a great deal about his life, pursuits, hope and aspirations. Originally a student of natural sciences, he later migrated to social sciences, especially development economics, and has been for the last four decades researching and writing about growth, development, empowerment, redistribution, income inequality, land reforms, class formation, politics, power, policy-making, rural development, decentralisation, local authority, governance, and so on.

Siddiqui is our polymath. He writes prolifically and variously. I wish him years and years of writing, reflection and research so that people get to benefit from his scholarship, commitment, passion in a country where pessimism, distrust and near-nihilism can be seen sweeping away whatever little is left of traditional bonhomie, spontaneity, multilateralism, pluralism, fragile optimism and discordant zeitgeist.

Siddiqui is a man on a tripod. The three legs he stand on are his early-life bustles, his intense, long-abiding and profound love emotion during his university days, and his quest for a just society, humane living conditions and a healthy environment. In that sense, his life blends into our life, and ours into his.

Siddiqui succeeded in going for the jugular of injustice, discrimination, unfairness, privilegism, exclusivism and privatism. It is time Bangladeshis knew their true heroes.

Dr Jamal Khan was a professor of public sector management at the University of the West Indies, West Indies.