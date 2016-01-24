An exhilarating reunion at Dhaka Univ

A grand reunion of the Dhaka University alumni was held at the university’s central playground with several thousand alumni taking part on Saturday amid much festivity and enthusiasm.

The alumni rejoiced as they met their old friends and acquaintances. They chit-chatted, posed for photographs during the daylong programme that began at 10:00am by singing national anthem.

It did not matter to them how long ago—five years or 50— they had left the campus, as they hugged each other, burst out in laughs and shared their great excitements. The enjoyment was undeniable.

They discovered how they missed the campus and its various funs, co-curriculum activities and all that interesting stuff.

There was ample time for informal conversations with friends, old and new; reunite with fellow classmates and catch up on where they are now.

The alumni had laughter over tea, coffee and pastries, caught up on each other’s live. They talked about their joys and sorrows, amazing accomplishments, and of choices they made and roads they had abandoned.

While delivering welcome speech, DU Alumni Association member Afia Dil, Professor Emeritus at Alliant International University, San Diego, California, said that the Dhaka University has produced a whole lot of talented persons who are now contributing both at home and abroad.

‘I always turn very emotional to be here. Thousands of memories flash before my eyes…’ said the nonagenarian.

He urged the former students to uphold DU’s dignity through their creative and humanitarian activities.

Speaking at the reunion, titled Hironmoyee Melbandhon, Mesbah-ul-bar Chowdhury, the association’s one of the oldest members, who completed his MA in 1940, said that the sound environment of the Dhaka University mostly attracted him.

‘The relationship between teachers and students was like father and son during our time, the atmosphere of education on the campus was so good… but the university has been losing its glorious tradition mostly due to the dirty student politics. We all should work for regaining the well past’, he said.

97 years old Mesbah-ul-bar Chowdhury, also the former Director of Public Instruction (1974-76), said he felt like going back to his student life again.

Former DU vice-chancellor Prof Emazuddin Ahamed, also a prominent political scientist, said, ‘I have spent a huge time on this campus and probably I have received the most valuable things of my life here.’

‘I want to spend rest of my life loving this university and the friends of the alma mater,’ he said.

In his speech, DU Vice-Chancellor AAMS Arefin Siddique said teachers and students of DU always pioneered searching and establishing the truth since it’s founding in 1921 and would continue to do so in the years to come to satisfy the nation’s needs.

Later, a friendly debate titled ‘Shekal’ and ‘Ekal’ was held.

Professor emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury, Professor Ajoy Roy, Tariha Rahman participated on behalf of ‘Ekal’ while Sanjib Saha, Nobonita Chowdhury and AL Mamun delivered their speeches for ‘Shekal’. The participants who established that the days gone was brighter, became champions.

In the afternoon, participants recalled their sweet and sour memories in a discussion. The gala ended with a musical show.