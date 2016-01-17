Chhatra Dal, Juba Dal chases away ‘real BNP’ again

The activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Sunday chased away a group of people claiming to be activists of ‘real BNP’ in front of the party’s central office at Naya Paltan.

Witnesses said some 70 followers of Kamrul Hasan Nasim, who claims to be leader of reconstruction in BNP, marched towards the BNP office from Nightingale crossing and reaching the party’s office faced resistance from BNP-backed student organisation Chhatra Dal and youth organisation Juba Dal activists triggering a brief clash at around 3:45pm.

They approached with a front running pick up van where some people carried a banner inscribing ‘Showdown of Party’s Revolution’, witnesses said.

Both the groups chased each other triggering panic in the area. During the clash, some people set fire to a pick-up van of ‘real BNP’, said Paltan police officer-in-charge Morshed Alam.

He said none was injured.

BNP joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a press conference at the party central office after the incident said, ‘The government wanted to capture the BNP office unleashing some street boys’.

When contacted, Nasim told New Age that they had a programme of ‘cultural showdown’ today when some goons from BNP office attacked them.

‘Our men wanted to march the road [in front of BNP office] carrying some books and printed poems of me as part of the cultural showdown of party’s revolution’, he said.

(Updated)