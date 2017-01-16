Narayanganj 7 murder / Verdict establishes rule of law, say ministers
Cricket / Williamson guides New Zeland to unlikely victory over Bangladesh
World Economic Forum / PM arrives in Zurich to attend WEF meeting
Israel-Palestinian conflict / Summit warns against unilateral actions
Electronic waste / E-waste rising dangerously in Asia, finds UN study
Import of jute / Jute goods exporters await PM directive to challenge indiaâ€™s anti-dumping duty
New jobs / 27 lakh jobs to be added this year, says planning minister
Bangladesh Bank / New MPS may keep pvt sector credit growth target unchanged
Labour / Govt approves integrated inspection checklist for all industries
Banking / India central bank employees urge governor to protect autonomy
Banking / BB gets 66 proposals involving $403.63m for long-term financing
Cyber attack / Yahoo suffers world's biggest hack affecting one billion users
South Korea / Prosecutors seeks arrest of Samsung heir as bribery suspect
World / Britain has â€˜reservationsâ€™ about Paris Middle East peace talks
Migrant crisis / About 100 missing after boat sinks off Libyan coast
